Agatha All Along, ecco la data d’uscita del sequel di Wandavision su Disney Plus (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) La serie sequel di Wandavision con protagonista Kathryn Hahn nei panni della strega Agatha Harkness si chiamerà Agatha All Along e debutterà con un doppio episodio su Disney+ il 18 settembre 2024: l’annuncio è arrivato martedì 14 maggio, nel corso degli annuali upfront Disney, attraverso un simpatico teaser che mostra, mediante un’animazione, tutti i vari titoli provvisori che la serie ha via via assunto durante i lunghi mesi di produzione; inizialmente intitolata Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries’, poi Agatha: House Of Harkness, e ancora Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, eccoci ora arrivati alla denominazione definitiva, riferimento all’iconica canzoncina con cui il personaggio svelava le sue intenzioni malevoli nel ...
