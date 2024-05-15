Fonte : davidemaggio di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

105 Summer Festival | ecco il cast Ci sono anche Elodie - Fede - Mahmood e Gigi D’Alessio

105 Summer Festival: ecco il cast. Ci sono anche Elodie, Fedez, Mahmood e Gigi D’Alessio (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Mariasole Pollio e Daniele Battaglia L’estate sta arrivando e porta con sè la consueta infornata di eventi musicali in giro per l’Italia. Il primo a svelare le sue carte è il 105 Summer Festival che quest’anno sembra diventare più ambizioso. Saranno 4 tappe: si parte il 14 giugno da Baia Domizia, seguiranno Venezia il 21, Genova il 28 per chiudersi il 5 luglio a Massa. Presenteranno i concerti – introdotti da un dj-set firmato Radio 105 – due  conduttori dell’emittente, Mariasole Pollio e Daniele Battaglia. Il cast di 105 Summer Festival Diversi gli artisti in scaletta nelle quattro serate del 105 Summer Festival. Questi i nomi: Alessandra Amoroso, Alfa, Alvaro De Luna, Articolo 31, Baby K, Berna, Bigmama, Bnkr44, Boro, Bresh, Cioffi, Clara, Colapesce Dimartino, ...
