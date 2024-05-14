Fonte : game-experience di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Xbox Game Pass - Microsoft rivela i 6 giochi che verranno rimossi a fine Maggio 2024

Xbox Game

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft rivela i 6 giochi che verranno rimossi a fine Maggio 2024 (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Microsoft ha annunciato anche i sei giochi che verranno rimossi da Xbox Game Pass il 31 Maggio 2024, con i fan che di conseguenza dovranno affrettarsi per portarli a termine prima della rimozione dal celeberrimo servizio in abbonamento. Diamo quindi un’occhiata ai sei titoli che abbandoneranno la line-up di Xbox Game Pass dal giornata del 31 Maggio 2024 (grazie ad Xbox Wire): Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console e PC) Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console e PC) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console e PC) Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console e PC) Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console e PC) Railway Empire II ...
