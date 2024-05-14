Xbox Game Pass - Microsoft rivela i 6 giochi che verranno rimossi a fine Maggio 2024

- Xbox Game Pass - la seconda ondata di giochi di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft
Microsoft ha appena annunciato la seconda ondata di giochi di Xbox Game Pass di questo mese di Maggio 2024, rivolti come ogni volta ai giocatori in possesso di una Xbox Series X|S, di un PC e di un dispositivo mobile attraverso Xbox Cloud ...
- DOOM : il nuovo capitolo verrà annunciato all’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - suggerisce un insider
Tom Warren di The Verge ha suggerito che all’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 verrà annunciato un nuovo capitolo di DOOM, consentendo in questo modo ai giocatori di poter scoprire cosa li attende nella nuova avventura ambientata nel celeberrimo franchise ...
These 6 great titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass and you'll regret not playing them - These 6 great titles are leaving xbox game Pass and you'll regret not playing them - There's bad news for fans of fighting games and anime, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle will be one of the games leaving xbox game Pass and PC game Pass in a few weeks. The title based on ...
Xbox Consoles Will Soon Be Able to Pre-Download Game Updates - xbox Consoles Will Soon Be Able to Pre-Download game Updates - The next xbox system update should allow gamers to pre-download game updates so they don’t have to wait for hours to play when a big patch drops.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II highlights the next round of May Game Pass titles - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II highlights the next round of May game Pass titles - Microsoft has unveiled the next round of xbox game Pass arrivals. The marquee attraction is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which launches as a day-one game Pass title on May 21.