Xbox Game Pass - la seconda ondata di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024)ha appena annunciato ladi giochi didi questo mese di, rivolti come ogni volta ai giocatori in possesso di unaSeries XS, di un PC e di un dispositivo mobile attraversoCloud Gaming. Vediamo ladi giochi didi: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15 EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16 Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, andSeries XS) EA Play – May 16 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and ...

Senua's Saga, Immortals of Aveum & more lead huge Game Pass drop - Senua's Saga, Immortals of Aveum & more lead huge game Pass drop - xbox has just announced their May Wave Two’s huge game Pass drop huge game Pass drop In a blog post on the xbox wire we’ve just gotten the list of what is coming to game Pass for the 2nd wave of May ...

Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Is Skipping PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Is Skipping PlayStation 4 and xbox One - Ubisoft has reportedly chosen to pass on the PlayStation 4 and xbox One for the release of Assassins' Creed Shadows.

PlayStation 5 surpasses Xbox One in lifetime sales but still misses Sony's revised yearly target - PlayStation 5 surpasses xbox One in lifetime sales but still misses Sony's revised yearly target - Sony had originally forecast that it would move 25 million PS5 units during its financial year, but lower-than-expected sales meant the only way to reach that ...