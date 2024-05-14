Xbox Game Pass - la seconda ondata di giochi di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft

- Xbox Game Pass - la seconda ondata di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft
Microsoft ha appena annunciato la seconda ondata di giochi di Xbox Game Pass di questo mese di Maggio 2024, rivolti come ogni volta ai giocatori in possesso di una Xbox Series X|S, di un PC e di un dispositivo mobile attraverso Xbox Cloud ...
- DOOM : il nuovo capitolo verrà annunciato all’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 - suggerisce un insider
Tom Warren di The Verge ha suggerito che all’Xbox Games Showcase 2024 verrà annunciato un nuovo capitolo di DOOM, consentendo in questo modo ai giocatori di poter scoprire cosa li attende nella nuova avventura ambientata nel celeberrimo franchise ...
- Gli Xbox Game Studios potrebbero cambiare subendo un rebranding
Manca più di un mese all’estate eppure sono già giorni roventi per Xbox che, dopo aver chiuso importanti studi appartenenti a Bethesda, ora pare direzionarsi verso un inatteso rinnovo della propria immagine. Nell’ultima settimana ha fatto parecchio ...
'Magical Delicacy' Is A Metroidvania-lite Meets Cooking Game, Coming To Xbox And PC This Summer - Screens & Trailer - 'Magical Delicacy' Is A Metroidvania-lite Meets Cooking game, Coming To xbox And PC This Summer - Screens & Trailer - Magical Delicacy is a pixel art platformer where you cook magical meals, explore the harborside town of Grat and meet its townsfolk.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns creative director explains why the game flopped - Marvel’s Midnight Suns creative director explains why the game flopped - Suns creative director Jake Solomon believes that the strategy game's card-based gameplay was a major factor in its underperformance.
SteelSeries’ new headset provides over 100 game-specific audio presets - SteelSeries’ new headset provides over 100 game-specific audio presets - If you hate (or simply can’t be bothered) to adjust your audio profiles when setting up a new gaming headset, then you might be the target demographic for SteelSeries’ latest offering. Introduced on ...