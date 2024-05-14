Fonte : game-experience di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Xbox Game Pass - la seconda ondata di giochi di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft

Xbox Game

Xbox Game Pass, la seconda ondata di giochi di Maggio 2024 annunciata da Microsoft (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Microsoft ha appena annunciato la seconda ondata di giochi di Xbox Game Pass di questo mese di Maggio 2024, rivolti come ogni volta ai giocatori in possesso di una Xbox Series XS, di un PC e di un dispositivo mobile attraverso Xbox Cloud Gaming. Vediamo la seconda ondata di giochi di Xbox Game Pass di Maggio 2024 (grazie ad Xbox Wire): Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, e PC) – Già disponibile Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, e PC) – Disponibile dal 15 Maggio EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – Disponibile dal 16 ...
