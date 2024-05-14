WWE | Super semifinale per il Queen of the Ring - settimana prossima a Raw sarà IYO SKY vs Lyra Valkyria!

- WWE : Un torneo sfortunato - un’altra superstar rimossa dal King & Queen Of The Ring per infortunio
Le ultime puntata di Raw e SmackDown sono state caratterizzate dai match valevoli per il King & Queen Of The Ring Tournament che hanno visto già il primo turno andare via via definendosi. Seppur ci sono stati dei bei match bisogna dire ...
- WWE : Zelina Vega fuori dal Queen of the Ring per infortunio - scelta la sostituta
Zelina Vega è stata ritirata dal Queen of the Ring Tournament a causa di un infortunio e Maxxine Dupri prenderà il suo posto. Il GM di Raw Adam Pearce lo ha annunciato sui social questo pomeriggio, piegando che che Zelina Vega non è ...
- WWE : Ecco chi si è qualificato nei match del King and Queen of the Ring dei live event sabato
Come vi abbiamo ampiamente raccontato durante le ultime settimane, la WWE ha organizzato così tanti match dei suoi tornei King e Queen of the Ring che ne è rimasto qualcuno persino per gli house show, gli eventi dal vivo destinati al solo ...
