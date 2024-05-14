Fonte : zonawrestling di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

WWE | Super semifinale per il Queen of the Ring - settimana prossima a Raw sarà IYO SKY vs Lyra Valkyria!

WWE Super

WWE: Super semifinale per il Queen of the Ring, settimana prossima a Raw sarà IYO SKY vs Lyra Valkyria! (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) I risultati dei primi due quarti di finale del Queen of the Ring, tabellone lato Raw, non lasciano spazio a sorprese. Nonostante l’attacco prima dell’incontro perpetrato dalla sua avversaria, IYO SKY piega la resistenza di Shayna Baszler, cercando di riacquistare momentum dopo la sconfitta di Wrestlemania XL contro Bayley che le è costato il Women’s Championship. Ad attenderla una sempre più sorprendente Lyra Valyrya che, tra mille difficoltà, ha invece sconfitto una stoica e durissima Zoey Stark, continuando il suo momento magico ed arrivando al penultimo atto di lunedì prossimo. Ricordiamo che la finalissima, con la vincente del tabellone lato Smackdown, si terrà a King & Queen of the Ring, nell’omonimo premium live event in terra saudita del prossimo 25 maggio.
