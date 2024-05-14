VIDEO | Otis sconfitto da Sami Zayn ed umiliato da Chad Gable - sonoro ceffone al termine dell’incontro

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Non solo il pegno della sconfitta perche, dopo un errore di valutazione, è stato schienato dain quel di Raw ma anche l’umiliazione pubblica. Continua il percorso di “distruzione” dell’Alpha Academy, dopo la continue frizioni con il loro leader, quelormai stufo della losing streak dei suoi “allievi”. Che è continuata ieri notte, quandoha battuto, scatenando l’ira del suo mentore. Il tutto ha dato il via ad un intenso segmento che, nonostante in un primo momento non sembrasse sfociare in un’aggressione, ha portatoad incolparesia della sconfitta sia della situazione creatasi: iled umiliante, non ha ...

