Otis sconfitto da Sami Zayn ed umiliato da Chad Gable - sonoro ceffone al termine dell'incontro

VIDEO: Otis sconfitto da Sami Zayn ed umiliato da Chad Gable, sonoro ceffone al termine dell’incontro (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Non solo il pegno della sconfitta per Otis che, dopo un errore di valutazione, è stato schienato da Sami Zayn in quel di Raw ma anche l’umiliazione pubblica. Continua il percorso di “distruzione” dell’Alpha Academy, dopo la continue frizioni con il loro leader, quel Chad Gable ormai stufo della losing streak dei suoi “allievi”. Che è continuata ieri notte, quando Sami Zayn ha battuto Otis, scatenando l’ira del suo mentore. Il tutto ha dato il via ad un intenso segmento che, nonostante in un primo momento non sembrasse sfociare in un’aggressione, ha portato Gable ad incolpare Otis sia della sconfitta sia della situazione creatasi: il ceffone, sonoro ed umiliante, non ha ...
