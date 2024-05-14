Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Under 14 La Wonder si laurea campione territoriale Ora le finali regionali

Under 14. La Wonder si laurea campione territoriale. Ora le finali regionali (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Con una bella prestazione e di fronte a un pubblico molto numeroso, le ragazze della Wonder Spezia allenate da Lele Giraldi e Matteo Marescotti si laureano campionesse territoriali Under 14. In finale vittoria sulla Pro Recco battuta con un netto 3-0 (25-14; 25-19; 25-11 i parziali). Grande soddisfazione da parte di tutta la Scuola di Pallavolo Spezia per questo fantastico gruppo che in tre anni ha conquistato consecutivamente i campionati territoriali delle categorie Under 12, 13 e 14, dimostrando la validità del progetto messo in campo dalla società, che punta tantissimo su tutti i settori delle attività giovanili. Ora la Wonder è attesa dalle finali regionali. Questa la ’rosa’ campione del Levante ligure: Maya Olmi, Camilla ...
