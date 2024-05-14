Fonte : lanazione di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

The saddest thing - the sweetest thing Otto brani musicali ispirati alla poesia di Emily

"The saddest thing, the sweetest thing". Otto brani musicali ispirati alla poesia di Emily (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Ragazzi e ragazze a teatro con "The saddest thing, the sweetest thing", il nuovo spettacolo dedicato alle scuole atteso per domattina, mercoledì 15 maggio, alle 10.30 al Teatro Francini di Casalguidi. A emergere in questo progetto che porta la firma di Giacomo Vezzani e Giacomo Pecchia, prodOtto da Mat-Movimenti Artistici Trasversali, è un contributo alla poetessa statunitense Emily Dickinson, perché la sua voce risuoni ancora più forte grazie al teatro. Accadrà grazie a dei brani scelti da Vezzani, Otto in tutto, che parlano di felicità, sacrificio, speranza, dolore, passar del tempo, consapevolezza della morte, dell’energia vulcanica dell’amore o della poesia e sui quali Vezzani ha ...
