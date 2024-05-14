The Office - Steve Carell sulla nuova serie | Non ci sarò

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Durante la premiere di IF – Gli amici immaginari a Los Angeles,, protagonista del film, ha annunciato che non parteciperà allaambientata nell’universo narrativo di The, recentemente annunciata per Peacock, ma che si limiterà a guardarla Quindi, nellacomedy, che seguirà le vicissitudini di un glorioso quotidiano di provincia ora morente, attraverso gli occhi della stessa troupe documentaristica presente nellaoriginale, non ci sarà spazio per il mitico Michael Scott: “Il mio personaggio non avrebbe alcun ragione di apparire, è unacompletamente. La guarderò ma certamente non ne farò parte, non avrebbe senso. Ma l’idea di base mi piace molto“....

