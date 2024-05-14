The Office | Steve Carell non tornerà nella nuova serie tv spin off

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024), alla premier di If – Gli amici immaginari, annuncia che non sarà presente nellooff di Theprossimamente in uscita.ha interpretato l’iconico protagonista Michael Scott che adesso si fa da parte, ha spiegato ai microfoni di The Hollywood Reporter che questo è un progetto totalmente nuovo e non ha senso che il suo personaggio sia presente, sosterà lae questa volta la seguirà con piacere da spettatore.in The, Fonte: NBC entertainmentIl nuovo progetto è stato annunciato ufficialmente da poco e la sinossi rilasciata dalla NBC Entertainment e ci anticipa che la troupe del documentario che ha ripreso per anni la filiale di Scranton di Dunder Mifflin ha ...

