The Office | Steve Carell non tornerà nella nuova serie tv spin off

The Office: Steve Carell non tornerà nella nuova serie tv spin off (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Steve Carell, alla premier di If – Gli amici immaginari, annuncia che non sarà presente nello spin off di The Office prossimamente in uscita. Steve Carell ha interpretato l’iconico protagonista Michael Scott che adesso si fa da parte, ha spiegato ai microfoni di The Hollywood Reporter che questo è un progetto totalmente nuovo e non ha senso che il suo personaggio sia presente, sosterà la serie e questa volta la seguirà con piacere da spettatore. Steve Carell in The Office, Fonte: NBC entertainmentIl nuovo progetto è stato annunciato ufficialmente da poco e la sinossi rilasciata dalla NBC Entertainment e ci anticipa che la troupe del documentario che ha ripreso per anni la filiale di Scranton di Dunder Mifflin ha ...
