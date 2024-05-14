Fonte : movieplayer di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Office - Steve Carell apparirà nel reboot? La risposta dell' attore

The Office

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

The Office, Steve Carell apparirà nel reboot? La risposta dell'attore (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il reboot avrà tra i suoi protagonisti anche la nostra Sabrina Impacciatore Greg Daniels e Peacock stanno tornando nuovamente nel mondo di The Office con una nuova serie spinoff, ma il protagonista della serie originale Steve Carell farà un'apparizione? Daniels, il creatore della versione americana di The Office, sta lavorando insieme al creatore di Nathan For You, Michael Korman, a una serie che seguirà lo stesso stile mockumentary e sarà ambientata nell'universo della Dunder Mifflin. Tuttavia, anche se il nuovo show sarà ambientato nello stesso mondo dell'originale, non aspettatevi di vedere Michael Scott, manager di lunga data della Dunder Mifflin, nonché il personaggio interpretato da Carell. Scott ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: office steve

Steve Carell Weighs in on New 'The Office' Reboot, Whether He Would Appear - steve Carell Weighs in on New 'The office' Reboot, Whether He Would Appear - "I love the idea, I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads." "I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super ...

Steve Carell Reveals Whether Or Not He'll Come Back For The New Office - steve Carell Reveals Whether Or Not He'll Come Back For The New office - steve Carell starred on The office, but he won't come back for the upcoming spin-off show. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he's excited about the show and thinks the idea for it is great, but his ...

The Office, Steve Carell apparirà nel reboot La risposta dell'attore - The office, steve Carell apparirà nel reboot La risposta dell'attore - Scott negli anni è diventato uno dei personaggi più amati delle sitcom di tutti i tempi e molti fan speravano di vederlo nel nuovo spinoff. Secondo quanto dichiarato dallo stesso Carell, tuttavia, un ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.