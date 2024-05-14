Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Blair Witch Project | le streghe son tornate forse

The Blair

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

The Blair Witch Project: le streghe son tornate (forse) (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Era il 1999, e il mondo intero era terrorizzato da un paio di occhi. Complice una geniale campagna pubblicitaria, The Blair Witch Project fu un vero e proprio caso mediatico, nonché uno dei bluff cinematografici più riusciti di sempre. Qualche mese prima della presentazione del film, si era sparsa la voce della scomparsa di tre ragazzi nei boschi del Maryland. Di Heather, Michael e Joshua, studenti in cerca di notizie sulla misteriosa Strega di Blair, si erano perse le tracce nel 1994, ma il caso era stato reso pubblico solo cinque anni dopo. Il ritrovamento di un disturbante video amatoriale, che iniziò a girare online, e di altri indizi legati al destino dei tre dispersi, scosse l’opinione pubblica. Volantini vennero affissi ovunque, persino al Festival di Cannes, e fu pubblicato un approfondito dossier, redatto da ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: blair witch

Horror legend Stephen King reveals the only horror movie he was too scared to finish - Horror legend Stephen King reveals the only horror movie he was too scared to finish - As he revealed with Bloody Disgusting 1999's The blair witch Project was just too much. When Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick dropped The blair witch Project in the late 90s, the ‘found footage' ...

Season Two Of ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Delves Further Into The World Of These ‘Complex Monsters’ - Season Two Of ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Delves Further Into The World Of These ‘Complex Monsters’ - The second season of "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire" uses locations in Prague, New Orleans and Paris to provide background and scope to the intricate story.

After Little Nightmares, Supermassive Should Be Gifted the Keys to Silent Hill - After Little Nightmares, Supermassive Should Be Gifted the Keys to Silent Hill - Being responsible for 2019's blair witch, it was exciting to hear that the developer would be in charge of Silent Hill 2's remake, but a recent gameplay reveal showcasing a surprising emphasis on ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.