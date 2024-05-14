The Blair Witch Project | le streghe son tornate forse

- The Blair Witch Project - gli interpreti originali prendono di petto la Lionsgate - per soldi e per principio
Dopo lo sfogo di qualche giorno fa di Joshua Leonard, si sono uniti a lui Heather Donahue e Michael C. Williams per chiedere alla Lionsgate di essere consultati e remunerati per lo sfruttamento del marchio The Blair Witch Project da parte della ...
- Reboot di “The Blair Witch Project” : La Richiesta di Risarcimento dei Protagonisti Originali
| Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Quando si tratta di rivitalizzare i franchise horror, Blumhouse Productions è sempre in prima fila. Recentemente, è stato annunciato che un Reboot di “The Blair ...
- The Blair Witch Project - i protagonisti chiedono a Lionsgate di essere coinvolti nel reboot
I protagonisti di The Blair Witch Project hanno rilasciato un comunicato congiunto in cui chiedono a Lionsgate, che ora detiene i diritti di distribuzione del film cult horror uscitro nel 1999, il pagamento dei cosiddetti ‘residuals’, (guadagni ...
