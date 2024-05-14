PS5 sales couldn't reach Sony's revised targets, and Sony expects sales to drop even more - PS5 sales couldn't reach sony's revised targets, and sony expects sales to drop even more - sony has sold a lot of PlayStation 5 consoles, but not as many as it wanted, and it's bracing for the decline to continue.

Square Enix Revolutionizes Its Approach to Games. Japanese Are Done With 'Quantity,' Now Aiming for 'Quality' and 'Multiplatform' - Square Enix Revolutionizes Its Approach to Games. Japanese Are Done With 'Quantity,' Now Aiming for 'Quality' and 'Multiplatform' - Square Enix revealed a new publishing strategy for the coming years. The Japanese company wants to release its big-budget games on multiple platforms.

Square-Enix: esclusive Sony addio, benvenuto multipiattaforma - square-enix: esclusive sony addio, benvenuto multipiattaforma - Il castello di carte è alfine crollato: square-enix cede all’insuccesso delle ultime esclusive sony e apre al formato multipiattaforma.