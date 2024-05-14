Fonte : tuttotek di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Square-Enix | esclusive Sony addio - benvenuto multipiattaforma

Square Enix

Square-Enix: esclusive Sony addio, benvenuto multipiattaforma (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il castello di carte è alfine crollato: Square-Enix cede all’insuccesso delle ultime esclusive Sony e apre al formato multipiattaforma Il quasi-monopolio di Sony sui giochi di Square-Enix è al viale del tramonto: i titoli del gigante dei giochi di ruolo passeranno da esclusive a multipiattaforma da qui in avanti. Lo ha rivelato il publisher stesso nel suo ultimo colloquio con gli investitori, al fine di mirare alla “crescita sul lungo periodo.” Questo nuovo modello di business, apparentemente applicato con effetto immediato, verrà attuato fino all’anno fiscale che si concluderà il primo marzo 2027. Nel parlare dei suoi piani, l’editore nipponico ha svelato i quattro pilastri fondamentali: ottimizzare lo sviluppo ...
