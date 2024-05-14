Fonte : webmagazine24 di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Rivoluzione ai vertici di PlayStation: Hideaki Nishino e Hermen Hulst nuovi CEO (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Sony Interactive Entertainment si prepara a un nuovo cambio al vertice dopo l'uscita dalla compagnia dell'ex CEO Jim Ryan. A partire dal primo giugno 2024, Hideaki Nishino assumerà il ruolo di CEO del Platform Business Group di SIE, mentre Hermen Hulst sarà il nuovo CEO dello Studio Business Group. Hiroki Totoki, attuale CEO
