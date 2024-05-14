Fonte : justcalcio di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Pronostico in breve | Kilmarnock vs Celtic – 15 05 24

Pronostico in breve: Kilmarnock vs Celtic – 15/05/24 (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Concorrenza: Premiership scozzese Mercato: Segnano entrambe le squadre Probabilità: 8/11 @1xBet Sapendo che mercoledì sera potranno difendere ufficialmente il titolo di Premiership, il Celtic si recherà al Rugby Park quando incontrerà Kilmarnock. A partire dai padroni di casa, mentre Kilmarnock potrebbe essersi trovato al centro di una famigerata rimonta retrocessione in Premiership la scorsa stagione, gli uomini di Derek McInnes sono tornati a ruggire in modo straordinario. Facendosi strada verso un ritorno europeo redditizio e con l’umore intorno al Rugby Park costantemente alto, l’ex allenatore dell’Aberdeen ha visto la sua squadra subire una sola sconfitta in una qualsiasi delle sette apparizioni precedenti, una serie che risale al 9 marzo. Allo stesso modo, a parte la ...
