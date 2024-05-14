Fonte : infobetting di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Pronostico e quote Coco Gauff – Qinwen Zheng - WTA Roma 14-05-2024

Pronostico e quote Coco Gauff – Qinwen Zheng, WTA Roma 14-05-2024 (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Coco Gauff e Qinwen Zheng chiuderanno il programma sul campo centrale del Foro Italico non prima della 20:30. La classe 2004 statunitense è la vincitrice degli US Open 2023, mentre la classe 2002 cinese è la finalista degli ultimi Australian Open. Un quarto di finale nobile dunque, con la meno giovane tra le due che InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici
