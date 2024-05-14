Fonte : ildifforme di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Processo Trump - Cohen conferma le accuse | Mi chiese di occuparmi di Stormy Daniels e Karen McDougal

Processo Trump

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ildifforme©

Processo Trump, Cohen conferma le accuse: “Mi chiese di occuparmi di Stormy Daniels e Karen McDougal” (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024)  Articolo pubblicato martedì 14 Maggio 2024, 10:03 Uno dei momenti più significativi della testimonianza di Cohen è avvenuto quando l’avvocato ha confermato in aula che Trump gli chiese personalmente di gestire la storia di Stormy Daniels, vicenda che altrimenti sarebbe stata “catastrofica” per la campagna elettorale dell’ex presidente; sottolineando che Trump era più preoccupato per L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ildifforme
Notizie su altre fonti: trump cohen

Former US Attorney Says Alvin Bragg’s Team Is Making Major Error By Keeping Michael Cohen On Stand - Former US Attorney Says Alvin Bragg’s Team Is Making Major Error By Keeping Michael cohen On Stand - Former United States Attorney Brett Tolman said Monday prosecutors were giving attorneys for former President Donald trump more leeway in cross-examination by ...

Star Witness Michael Cohen Says Trump Was Intimately Involved In All Aspects Of Hush Money Scheme - Star Witness Michael cohen Says trump Was Intimately Involved In All Aspects Of Hush Money Scheme - Michael cohen says trump was intimately involved with all aspects of a scheme to stifle stories about sex that threatened to torpedo his 2016 campaign.

Michael Cohen confronted by Trump supporters at exclusive New York club - Michael cohen confronted by trump supporters at exclusive New York club - trump’s former lawyer encounters cold reception at exclusive New York club before crucial courtroom appearance.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.