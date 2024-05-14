Processo Trump - Cohen conferma le accuse | Mi chiese di occuparmi di Stormy Daniels e Karen McDougal

- "Un figlio illegittimo e una relazione con una coniglietta" : Cohen in aula inguaia (ancora) Trump
Nuove rivelazioni sulla vita privata di Trump messe in sordina da migliaia di dollari di cui si sarebbe occupato il faccendiare Micheal Cohen, ora testimone chiave del processo contro l'ex presidente
- Cohen - 'Trump mi disse di occuparmi della storia di Stormy'
Micheael Cohen, l'ex avvocato-fixer di Donald Trump, ha confermato in aula che il tycoon gli chiese di occuparsi anche della storia di Stormy Daniels, l'unica oggetto del processo. Una storia che sarebbe stata "catastrofica" per la campagna di ...
- Processo Trump : chiamato a testimoniare l’avvocato Cohen
Articolo pubblicato lunedì 13 Maggio 2024, 12:03 Michael Cohen, l’ex avvocato e uomo di fiducia di Donald Trump, è sul punto di testimoniare nell’aula del tribunale di Manhattan. Questa settimana potrebbe rivelarsi determinante per il destino di ...
Former US Attorney Says Alvin Bragg’s Team Is Making Major Error By Keeping Michael Cohen On Stand - Former US Attorney Says Alvin Bragg’s Team Is Making Major Error By Keeping Michael cohen On Stand - Former United States Attorney Brett Tolman said Monday prosecutors were giving attorneys for former President Donald trump more leeway in cross-examination by ...
Star Witness Michael Cohen Says Trump Was Intimately Involved In All Aspects Of Hush Money Scheme - Star Witness Michael cohen Says trump Was Intimately Involved In All Aspects Of Hush Money Scheme - Michael cohen says trump was intimately involved with all aspects of a scheme to stifle stories about sex that threatened to torpedo his 2016 campaign.
Michael Cohen confronted by Trump supporters at exclusive New York club - Michael cohen confronted by trump supporters at exclusive New York club - trump’s former lawyer encounters cold reception at exclusive New York club before crucial courtroom appearance.