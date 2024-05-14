Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Playoff Nba - Oklahoma City riprende Dallas Boston a un passo dalla finale a Est

Playoff Nba

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Playoff Nba, Oklahoma City riprende Dallas. Boston a un passo dalla finale a Est (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Milano, 14 maggio 2024 - Boston allunga rispetto a Cleveland e mette una seria ipoteca sulla qualificazione alla finale della Eastern Conference. Oklahoma City piazza il colpo a dallas e impatta la serie. Questi i responsi delle partite dei Playoff Nba disputate la scorsa notte. Il successo più significativo è quello dei Thunder in Texas: sotto 2-1, la truppa allenata da coach Daigneault si impone 100-96 ai danni dei padroni di casa, che possono recriminare per il vantaggio di +14 accumulato sia nella frazione d'apertura che nella terza e poi dilapidato. A cominciare decisamente meglio sono appunto i Mavs, che volano sul 22-8, diventato 30-20 al 12' e 54-43 all'intervallo. L'inerzia resta nelle mani dei ragazzi di coach Kidd pure in avvio di terzo periodo, nonostante ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: playoff oklahoma

Mavericks Fan Achieves Viral Fame After Trolling SGA, Chet Holmgren - Mavericks Fan Achieves Viral Fame After Trolling SGA, Chet Holmgren - Hungry for more thrilling sports coverage Get your fix on the Athlon Sports YouTube channel with exclusive videos and analysis. Subscribe now!

Playoff NBA 2024, tutti i risultati della notte del 13 maggio! – VIDEO - playoff NBA 2024, tutti i risultati della notte del 13 maggio! – VIDEO - Ecco tutti i risultati della notte del 13 maggio delle semifinali di Conference dei playoff NBA 2024. Boston ipoteca le finali, pari OKC.

Free Throw Shooting Dooms Dallas Mavericks in Game 4: 3 Game-Changing Plays - Free Throw Shooting Dooms Dallas Mavericks in Game 4: 3 Game-Changing Plays - In the 4th quarter, both teams were over 40% from the floor, but the biggest difference was Dallas' 1/5 shooting from deep, while OKC was 4/8 from three. Pair that with a 23/24 free throw performance ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.