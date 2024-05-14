Fonte : ilcorrieredellacitta di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Omicidio Mary Grace Duque: pirata della strada condannato a 5 anni (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) L’ha lasciata agonizzante sull’asfalto, dopo averla investita, ed è scappato via. Così è morta Mary Grace Duque, la 42enne receptionist di nazionalità filippina, investita e uccisa a Largo Preneste, mentre stava andando al lavoro nelle primissime ore del 29 settembre scorso. Per quei fatti, dopo una settimana, è stato rintracciato il pirata della strada, un 31enne per il quale ora è arrivata la sentenza di condanna. Tribunale di Roma – foto repertorio – Ilcorrieredellacitta.comLa decisione del gup al termine del rito abbreviato Il pubblico ministero, come riporta il Corriere, aveva chiesto la condanna a 3 anni e 3 mesi di reclusione per Omicidio stradale e un anno e 8 mesi per omissione di soccorso. Un’istanza che il ...
