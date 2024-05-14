- Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson : lo scontro pugilistico dell’estate su Netflix
Jake Paul, noto YouTuber diventato pugile, e Mike Tyson, ex campioni di pugilato dei pesi massimi, sono pronti a sfidarsi in quel che promette di essere lo spettacolo più polarizzante della recente ondata di match di boxe crossover. L’incontro ...
- Mike Tyson torna sul ring - match con Jake Paul su Netflix
(Adnkronos) – Mike Tyson tornerà sul ring a 58 anni. L’ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimi sarà protagonista di un match contro Jake Paul, lo youtuber che si cimenta sul ring con una nuova carriera nella boxe. La sfida-spettacolo andrà in ...
Netflix annuncia Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - netflix annuncia jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - jake Paul e Mike Tyson si affronteranno in un epico incontro di boxe all'AT&T Stadium il 20 luglio 2024. netflix ne trasmetterà le sorti in diretta mondiale.
