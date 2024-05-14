Fonte : periodicodaily di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Netflix annuncia Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Netflix annuncia Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Netflix entra per la prima volta nel mondo dello sport in streaming e lo fa con i guantoni da boxe che indosseranno Jake "El Gallo de Dorado" Paul, 27 anni e "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson, 57 anni, in un evento che potrebbe rimanere nella storia della boxe. Il match
Jake Paul e Mike Tyson si affronteranno in un epico incontro di boxe all'AT&T Stadium il 20 luglio 2024. Netflix ne trasmetterà le sorti in diretta mondiale.

