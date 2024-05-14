(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) –entra per la prima volta nel mondo dello sport in streaming e lo fa con i guantoni da boxe che indosseranno"El Gallo de Dorado", 27 anni e "The Baddest Man on the Planet", 57 anni, in un evento che potrebbe rimanere nella storia della boxe. Il match

Netflix annuncia Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - netflix annuncia jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - jake Paul e Mike Tyson si affronteranno in un epico incontro di boxe all'AT&T Stadium il 20 luglio 2024. netflix ne trasmetterà le sorti in diretta mondiale.

Here’s what Kim Kardashian messaged Nikki Glaser after ruthless Tom Brady roast - Here’s what Kim Kardashian messaged Nikki Glaser after ruthless Tom Brady roast - The comedian told “Here to Help” podcast listeners on Monday that the reality star had reached out to her while she was “on the way in” to film with co-hosts jake Johnson and Gareth ... it” during the ...

Boxing schedule for 2024: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall on tap - Boxing schedule for 2024: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall on tap - The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight ...