- Netflix annuncia Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
(Adnkronos) – Netflix entra per la prima volta nel mondo dello sport in streaming e lo fa con i guantoni da boxe che indosseranno Jake "El Gallo de Dorado" Paul, 27 anni e "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson, 57 anni, in un evento che ...
- Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson : lo scontro pugilistico dell’estate su Netflix
Jake Paul, noto YouTuber diventato pugile, e Mike Tyson, ex campioni di pugilato dei pesi massimi, sono pronti a sfidarsi in quel che promette di essere lo spettacolo più polarizzante della recente ondata di match di boxe crossover. L’incontro ...
- Mike Tyson torna sul ring - match con Jake Paul su Netflix
(Adnkronos) – Mike Tyson tornerà sul ring a 58 anni. L’ex campione del mondo dei pesi massimi sarà protagonista di un match contro Jake Paul, lo youtuber che si cimenta sul ring con una nuova carriera nella boxe. La sfida-spettacolo andrà in ...
Jake Paul the villain Boxer discusses meeting Mike Tyson face to face before their fight - jake Paul the villain Boxer discusses meeting Mike Tyson face to face before their fight - jakes Paul, a notorious agitator during the buildup to his fights, weighs his options before meeting Mike Tyson twice in public events this week.
Arlington hopes to be the big winner in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight - Arlington hopes to be the big winner in jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight - The city of Arlington and state of Texas agreed to pay a combined nearly $1.8 million to host the event in Arlington ...