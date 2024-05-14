Mary Grace investita e uccisa a Largo Preneste | l’automobilista condannato a 5 anni di carcere

- Omicidio Mary Grace Duque : pirata della strada condannato a 5 anni
L’ha lasciata agonizzante sull’asfalto, dopo averla investita, ed è scappato via. Così è morta Mary Grace Duque, la 42enne receptionist di nazionalità filippina, investita e uccisa a Largo Preneste, mentre stava andando al lavoro nelle primissime ...
- Mary Grace Duque uccisa da un pirata della strada a Roma : chiesti per lui 4 anni e 8 mesi
I pm hanno chiesto tre anni per omicidio stradale e un anno e otto mesi per omissione di soccorso per il pirata della strada che il 27 settembre scorso ha investito e ucciso Mary Grace Duque a Roma.Continua a leggere
Omicidio Mary Grace Dunque: pirata della strada condannato a 5 anni - Omicidio mary grace Dunque: pirata della strada condannato a 5 anni - Il gup del tribunale di Roma s'è pronunciato con sentenza di condanna nei confronti del 31enne che ha travolto e ucciso mary grace Dunque ...
