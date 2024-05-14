Fonte : screenworld di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Mad Max | Fury Road - George Miller spiega tutto sulle liti tra Tom Hardy e Charlize Theron

Mad Max

Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller spiega tutto sulle liti tra Tom Hardy e Charlize Theron (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Mancano pochi giorni alla presentazione al festival di Cannes di Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga e al suo debutto nelle sale cinematografiche. Per l’occasione, il regista George Miller ha ricordato un evento sul set del suo film del 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road tra Charlize Theron e Tom Hardy. Miller ha ricordato, in un’intervista per Telegraph, il conflitto tra le due star del cinema avvenuto proprio durante la produzione del film, dovuto al fatto che Tom Hardy sia una personalità un bel po’ ritardataria. Miller ha affermato che “Erano due attori molto diversi, Tom è un artista tormentato, ma da questo deriva anche un brillante talento, e qualunque cosa stesse attraversando in quel momento, doveva essere convinto ogni giorno a ...
