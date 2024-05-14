Mad Max | Fury Road - George Miller spiega tutto sulle liti tra Tom Hardy e Charlize Theron

- Mad Max Fury Road - Charlize Theron e Tom Hardy ebbero attriti - lo conferma George Miller
Manca poco all'uscita di Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga, il 23 maggio, e il veterano regista George Miller in un'intervista ha confermato gli attriti che ci furono con Tom Hardy e Charlize Theron durante la lavorazione di Fury Road.
- Mad Max : Fury Road - George Miller spiega le liti tra Tom Hardy e Charlize Theron : "Sono molto diversi"
