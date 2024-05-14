Fonte : lifeandpeople di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Le “Kate” di Louboutin ispirate a Kate Moss (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Life&People.it «Sembrava proprio Kate, semplice e allo stesso tempo sofisticata»: è la definizione – quanto mai calzante – che dà Christian Louboutin descrivendo una delle sue décolleté più celebri. A ispirarla è Kate Moss, la supermodella simbolo dell’attitudine heroin chic anni ’90, amica di lunga data del designer francese e sostenitrice del brand. Tacco a stiletto, scollatura profonda e, ovviamente, la tipica suola rossa: se questo è l’identikit delle Kate di Louboutin, c’è ancora molto altro da raccontare sulla storia di una scarpa «nata per far girare la testa». Le Kate di Louboutin: una linea di scarpe dedicata alla top model La malia che contraddistingue ...
