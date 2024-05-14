Fonte : lifeandpeople di 14 mag 2024

Le Kate di Louboutin ispirate a Kate Moss

Le “Kate” di Louboutin ispirate a Kate Moss (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Life&People.it «Sembrava proprio Kate, semplice e allo stesso tempo sofisticata»: è la definizione – quanto mai calzante – che dà Christian Louboutin descrivendo una delle sue décolleté più celebri. A ispirarla è Kate Moss, la supermodella simbolo dell’attitudine heroin chic anni ’90, amica di lunga data del designer francese e sostenitrice del brand. Tacco a stiletto, scollatura profonda e, ovviamente, la tipica suola rossa: se questo è l’identikit delle Kate di Louboutin, c’è ancora molto altro da raccontare sulla storia di una scarpa «nata per far girare la testa». Le Kate di Louboutin: una linea di scarpe dedicata alla top model La malia che contraddistingue ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeople
Notizie su altre fonti: kate louboutin
  • Le “Kate” di Louboutin ispirate a Kate Moss

    Life&People.it | «Sembrava proprio Kate, semplice e allo stesso tempo sofisticata»: è la definizione – quanto mai calzante – che dà Christian Louboutin descrivendo una delle sue décolleté più celebri. A ispirarla è Kate Moss, la supermodella ...

Kate Upton Turns Sheer in Mesh Pump Shoes at 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch in Miami - kate Upton Turns Sheer in Mesh Pump Shoes at 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch in Miami - kate Upton rewore a pair of black mesh pumps to the launch party for the 60th anniversary of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in Miami on Friday night. The model previously wore the sheer stiletto ...

Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate Shoes to ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere - Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Christian louboutin’s So kate Shoes to ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere - The actress slipped into Christian louboutin’s black So kate pumps. The heels featured a suede upper and a pointed toe. The set is complete with a stiletto heel standing about 5-inches tall. Named ...

Gwen Stefani Towers in Roberto Cavalli Platform Sandals at ACM Awards 2024 - Gwen Stefani Towers in Roberto Cavalli Platform Sandals at ACM Awards 2024 - Gwen Stefani styled fishnet stockings with sky-high strappy platform sandals by Roberto Cavalli for the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet. She appeared alongside husband Blake Shelton, who wore similarly ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.