La vera Martha di Baby Reindeer ospite di una discoteca e sui social è polemica

La vera Martha di Baby Reindeer ospite di una discoteca e sui social è polemica (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) I titolari di una discoteca a Coventry, in Inghilterra, sono stati aspramente criticati sui social dopo aver annunciato che Martha di Baby Reindeer sarà l‘ospite esclusivo di sabato 18 maggio e sarà anche disponibile per selfies e autografi con i fan. Nell’annuncio pubblicato sui social dal Kashbah Nightclub infatti, c’è scritto che la loro “esclusiva mondiale” prevede un’apparizione di Fiona Harvey, conosciuta come la Martha di Baby Reindeer. Firmerà autografi, concederà selfie “potrebbe portare con sé a casa qualche renna fortunata da appendere alle sue tende”. Il locale invita, come si fa in questi casi, a taggare altri amici interessati, e a scanso di equivoci pubblica la foto di Fiona Harvey, la donna che è stata ...
