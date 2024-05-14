Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Kilmarnock – Celtic – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Sul punto di assicurarsi il terzo titolo di fila, il Celtic, leader del campionato, si recherà mercoledì 15 maggio sera al Rugby Park per affrontare il Kilmarnock nella Scottish Premiership. La vittoria del Killie sul St Mirren dell’ultima volta ha garantito un posto in Europa League il prossimo anno, mentre i Bhoys hanno vinto il derby dell’Old Firm contro i Rangers. Il calcio di inizio di KilmarnockCeltic è previsto alle 20:30 Anteprima della partita KilmarnockCeltic a che punto sono le due squadre Kilmarnock Dopo aver raccolto un solo punto nelle prime due partite di Premiership dopo la divisione della post-season, il Kilmarnock ha compiuto un’impresa significativa grazie alla vittoria per 1-0 in casa del St Mirren, che gli ...
