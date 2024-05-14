Kafka | primo sguardo e i dettagli del biopic di Agnieszka Holland

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Le riprese delsono iniziate a Praga un mese fa mentre a fine mese si sposteranno a Berlino Films Boutique ha condiviso la prima immagine ufficiale di Franz, ilsu Franzdiretto da. Il progetto è stato venduto a September Film in Benelux, Filmin in Spagna, Vertigo in Ungheria, MCF Megacom per l'ex Jugoslavia e Movies Inspired in Italia., ebreo boemo di lingua tedesca, famoso per le sue visioni surrealiste e da incubo, ha scritto tra gli altri "La metamorfosi", "Il processo" e "Il castello". Le riprese del film sono iniziate il 12 aprile a Praga, tra cui la Città Vecchia vicino alla casa natale di, e proseguiranno fino alla fine di …

