Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to Optimize and Modernize FAB's IT Infrastructure Services. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will leverage Infosys Cobalt, a set of Services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Infosys Collaborates with First Abu Dhabi Bank to Optimize and Modernize its IT Infrastructure Services - infosys Collaborates with First Abu Dhabi Bank to Optimize and Modernize its IT Infrastructure Services - BENGALURU, India, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- infosys (NSE: infy) (BSE: infy) (NYSE: infy), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic ...
Infosys Limited: Infosys Collaborates with First Abu Dhabi Bank to Optimize and Modernize its IT Infrastructure Services - infosys Limited: infosys Collaborates with First Abu Dhabi Bank to Optimize and Modernize its IT Infrastructure Services - 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- infosys (NSE: infy) (BSE: infy) (NYSE: infy), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with First ...
Infosys Share Price Updates: Infosys Stock Sees Slight Gain Today, Weekly Returns Stand at 1.35% - infosys Share Price Updates: infosys Stock Sees Slight Gain Today, Weekly Returns Stand at 1.35% - Stay updated with the infosys Stock Liveblog, your one-stop destination for real-time information and analysis of a leading stock. Explore the latest updates on infosys stock, including: Last traded ...