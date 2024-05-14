Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Il nuovo trend makeup su TikTok dell’estate è il boyfriend blush

Il nuovo trend makeup su TikTok dell’estate è il boyfriend blush (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) I blush sono ultimamente i maggiori protagonisti dei trend, soprattutto adesso che si sta avvicinando l’estate. Come sappiamo, esiste in una miriade di formule diverse, abbiamo le creme, le polveri, gli stick, i blush liquidi, e soprattutto parecchi modi di applicarli. Ma i trend sono trend, e a noi piace scovarli di tutti i colori: adesso su TikTok sta spopolando una nuova tecnica, quella del boyfriend blush. Il nuovo trend makeup di questa estate sarà il boyfriend blush Ma cos’è questo trend boyfriend blush? L’idea è quella del bagliore sano della nostra pelle (difficile da ottenere naturalmente, diciamocelo). ...
