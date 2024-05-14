- Boyfriend blush : perché il trend più virale di Tik Tok ha un legame con due reali ?
Ricordate il look dei fratelli Windsor da giovani, sempre con le guance rosate come se avessero appena finito di fare sport? Strano ma vero, i due principi sono l'ultima ispirazione delle appassionate di make-up
- Il blush è il protagonista del nuovo trend su TikTok e si chiama L Shape
blush sempre più blush. Questa è la tendenza dominante sui social del 2024, e sicuramente i brand rispondono di conseguenza. L’ultimo trend infatti che sta spopolando su TikTok è il metodo “L Shape”, che prevede l’applicazione del blush in un modo ...
- Blush così morbido da sembrare gelatina : il trend di TikTok
TikTok rilancia un’altra tendenza. In vista dell’estate è diventato virale il Blush effetto gelatina, disponibile anche in Italia. Ma di cosa si tratta, esattamente? E perché piace così tanto? L’estate si avvicina e TikTok si dimostra sempre ...
Il nuovo trend makeup su TikTok dell’estate è il boyfriend blush - Il nuovo trend makeup su TikTok dell’estate è il boyfriend blush - I blush sono ultimamente i maggiori protagonisti dei trend, soprattutto adesso che si sta avvicinando l’estate. Come sappiamo, esiste in una miriade di formule diverse, abbiamo le creme, le polveri, g ...
The Era of Beautiful and Healthy Lip Blush - The Era of Beautiful and Healthy Lip blush - Lip shadow is the main key to facial makeup. Appearing in various types and colors, lip blush has long functioned as a woman's "best friend" in beautifying and increasing self-confidence. Recently, ...
How to embrace the Unexpected Red Theory, this year’s hottest design trend - How to embrace the Unexpected Red Theory, this year’s hottest design trend - Red has set fire to interiors across the globe - and it's showing no sign of cooling down. Here's how to embrace the Unexpected Red Theory.