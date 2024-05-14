Fonte : justcalcio di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

I Rangers arrivano da dietro per battere Dundee e mantenere viva la corsa al titolo

I Rangers arrivano da dietro per battere Dundee e mantenere viva la corsa al titolo (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) 2024-05-14 22:39:45 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: I Rangers sono risaliti da due gol in casa contro il Dundee e si sono assicurati la vittoria che ha mantenuto viva la corsa al titolo SPL. I fischi sono stati assordanti mentre i padroni di casa erano in svantaggio all’intervallo, ma una doppietta nel finale di Scott Wright – la prima in quasi due anni – ha coronato una vittoria finalmente convincente che ha portato la squadra di Philippe Clement a tre punti dalla capolista Celtic. La squadra di Brenadan Rodgers può comunque assicurarsi il titolo con un punto a Kilmarnock mercoledì sera. Leggi le nostre altre notizie qui: Poch raddoppia sul futuro incerto del ChelseaRaphael Varane lascerà il Manchester United a fine ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: rangers dundee

Celtic’s title celebrations on hold after Rangers come back to beat Dundee - Celtic’s title celebrations on hold after rangers come back to beat dundee - rangers prolonged their cinch Premiership title race with Celtic after recovering from a rocky start to beat dundee 5-2 at Ibrox. Tony Docherty’s men needed a win to stay in the hunt for European ...

Rangers 5 Dundee 2: Instant reaction to the burning issues - rangers 5 dundee 2: Instant reaction to the burning issues - rangers fought back from two goals down to eventually see off dundee comfortably at a rather flat Ibrox, delaying Celtic's title party.

St Mirren’s European place confirmed as Dundee beaten by Rangers - St Mirren’s European place confirmed as dundee beaten by rangers - St Mirren have sealed a first European qualification in 37 years after dundee lost 5-2 against rangers. dundee needed a victory at Ibrox to maintain hopes of leapfrogging Stephen Robinson’s side into ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.