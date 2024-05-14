Fonte : movieplayer di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

House of the Dragon | i preparativi per la guerra nel nuovo trailer della stagione 2

House of the Dragon: i preparativi per la guerra nel nuovo trailer della stagione 2 (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il nuovo trailer della stagione 2 di House of the Dragon, in arrivo a giugno, mostra i preparativi per la guerra tra i membri della Casa Targaryen. Il 17 giugno arriverà sugli schermi italiani di Sky e NOW la stagione 2 di House of the Dragon e nel nuovo trailer si mostrano i preparativi alla dura guerra che dividerà la Casa Targaryen. HBO ha infatti pubblicato un filmato ricco di scene inedite che svela come ognuna delle due fazioni stia progettando e attendendo l'inizio dell'inevitabile scontro. Cosa accadrà nella seconda stagione A Westeros, nella seconda stagione di ...
