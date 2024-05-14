Highlights e gol Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

- Highlights e gol Fulham-Manchester City 0-4 - Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Il video con Highlights e gol di Fulham-Manchester City 0-4, match valido per la trentasettesima giornata della Premier League 2023/2024. A Craven Cottage è tutto facile per gli uomini di Guardiola, che passano in vantaggio con Gvardiol già al 13? ...
- Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas 117-95 - Playoff Nba 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Oklahoma batte Dallas 117-95. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sfiora l’ennesimo trentello stagionale e chiude con 29 punti, 9 rimbalzi e 9 assist. In doppia cifra anche Holmgren (19 punti+7 rimbalzi) e Jalen Williams (18 punti+5 rimbalzi+ 5 assist). Bene ...
- Highlights e gol Manchester City-Wolves 5-1 : Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Gli Highlights e i gol di Manchester City-Wolves 5-1, match valido per la 36esima giornata di Premier League. Vittoria fondamentale dei Citizens, che proseguono la rincorsa all’Arsenal capolista, e si riportano a -1 con una gara in meno. Decisivo ...
Erling Haaland double over Tottenham gives Man City huge title advantage - 6 talking points - Erling Haaland double over Tottenham gives Man city huge title advantage - 6 talking points - Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester city picked up all three points against Spurs, putting them in pole position to win a fourth Premier League title ...
Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE: TOT 0-1 MCI, Haaland scores for City, Premier League title race updates - Tottenham vs Manchester city LIVE SCORE: TOT 0-1 MCI, Haaland scores for city, Premier League title race updates - Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester city and Tottenham Hotspur, being played in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights - Tottenham 0-1 Manchester city LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights - Manchester city brushed aside Fulham 4-0 at the weekend and if they win their final two games at Tottenham and at home against West Ham on the final day, they know they will be top-flight champions ...