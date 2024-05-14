Fonte : sportface di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Highlights e gol Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2 | Premier League 2023 2024 VIDEO

Highlights e gol Tottenham-Manchester City 0-2: Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO dei gol e degli Highlights del match tra Tottenham e Manchester City. Il Manchester City supera l’ostacolo più grande e si avvicina a grandi passi al titolo. I ragazzi di Pep Guardiola vincono 2-0 in casa del Tottenham, nel match valevole per il recupero della trentaquattresima giornata della Premier League 2023/2024, e si riprendono la testa della classifica scavalcando l’Arsenal e portandosi ad 88 punti, due in più dei Gunners. Domenica l’ultima giornata della Premier League con De Bruyne e compagni che affronteranno il West Ham mentre l’Arsenal ospiterà l’Everton: il destino è tutto nelle mani del City che, con una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: city highlights

Erling Haaland double over Tottenham gives Man City huge title advantage - 6 talking points - Erling Haaland double over Tottenham gives Man city huge title advantage - 6 talking points - Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester city picked up all three points against Spurs, putting them in pole position to win a fourth Premier League title ...

Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE SCORE: TOT 0-1 MCI, Haaland scores for City, Premier League title race updates - Tottenham vs Manchester city LIVE SCORE: TOT 0-1 MCI, Haaland scores for city, Premier League title race updates - Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester city and Tottenham Hotspur, being played in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights - Tottenham 0-1 Manchester city LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights - Manchester city brushed aside Fulham 4-0 at the weekend and if they win their final two games at Tottenham and at home against West Ham on the final day, they know they will be top-flight champions ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.