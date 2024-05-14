Harry e Meghan Markle si perdono l’assegno Archewell fuorilegge

King Charles appoints William to lead Harry's old regiment - King Charles appoints William to lead harry's old regiment - The 75-year-old monarch's decision to hand the role, which he held for 32 years, to William, 41, was seen as a snub to harry when it was announced last year.

Prince Harry slammed for 'appalling' comment on 'in-laws' amid rift with Meghan Markle's family - Prince harry slammed for 'appalling' comment on 'in-laws' amid rift with meghan Markle's family - During a gathering at the Lagos State Government House on Sunday, Prince harry addressed the audience as his 'in-laws' - and some criticised him on social media ...

Prince Harry branded 'cringey' for inspecting Nigerian troops after losing his own military titles - Prince harry branded 'cringey' for inspecting Nigerian troops after losing his own military titles - Prince harry has been labelled as "cringey" for inspecting troops at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja after he was stripped of his own military titles.