Gucci lancia - a Londr - il rossetto rosso come l’ascensore del Savoy Hotel

Gucci lancia, a Londra, il rossetto rosso come l’ascensore del Savoy Hotel (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Sabato De Sarno torna a Londra, dove l’avventura di Gucci Gucci – fondatore della Maison e ancor prima facchino del Savoy Hotel della capitale britannica – è cominciata. Ancora lì, ma alla Tate Modern, dove si è svolta la sfilata Gucci Cruise 2025. Un appuntamento catalizzatore per molte ragioni: la nuova collezione (sorprendentemente romantica), le star in prima fila, la location scenografica della Tate. E, poi il lancio di un nuovo rossetto rosso. Ovviamente, rosso Ancora. Il primo del direttore creativo Sabato De Sarno. La sua nuance si ispira a un ambiente simbolico dello storico Hotel londinese: l’ascensore. ...
