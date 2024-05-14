Follia Fury - il padre del pugile Tyson dà una testata a un membro del team avversario Usyk – Video

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Sul Ring of Fire saràcontro Oleksandr, valida per la conquista delle cinque cinture mondiali unificate dei pesi massimi. Intanto, la gara (e i colpi gratuiti) è già cominciata. Nel corso della conferenza stampa di presentazione dell’evento, ildi– John – ha avuto uno scontro ravvicinato con un componente del. In seguito a momenti di alta tensione, infatti, John ha tirato unaa uno degli allenatori del clan ucraino. A testimonianza del forte impatto del colpo,sr. è rimasto con la faccia insanguinata fino al termine della conferenza. Absolute shit house, cheap shot head but on the smallest guy there, shouts ‘we can’t be beat’ – well ...

Alcohol ban in Ibiza and Majorca - what tourists need to know as new rules come in - Alcohol ban in Ibiza and Majorca - what tourists need to know as new rules come in - Tourists in parts of Mallorca and Ibiza will face hefty fines for drinking alcohol on the streets as part of a crackdown in areas of excessive tourism.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Joe Joyce says ‘I want him to win’ for one fighter - Mike tyson vs. Jake Paul: Joe Joyce says ‘I want him to win’ for one fighter - Joe Joyce named the man he wants to win between Mike tyson and Jake Paul. tyson takes on Paul this summer in a huge clash that will be one of ...

Anthony Joshua is in the sights of one heavyweight rival - Anthony Joshua is in the sights of one heavyweight rival - Joe Joyce is open to fighting Anthony Joshua but understands he is not in the driving seat to make that bout. Joshua’s last fight was to ...