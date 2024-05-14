Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Follia Fury - il padre del pugile Tyson dà una testata a un membro del team avversario Usyk – Video

Follia Fury

Follia Fury, il padre del pugile Tyson dà una testata a un membro del team avversario Usyk – Video (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Sul Ring of Fire sarà Tyson Fury contro Oleksandr Usyk, valida per la conquista delle cinque cinture mondiali unificate dei pesi massimi. Intanto, la gara (e i colpi gratuiti) è già cominciata. Nel corso della conferenza stampa di presentazione dell’evento, il padre di Tyson Fury – John – ha avuto uno scontro ravvicinato con un componente del team avversario Usyk. In seguito a momenti di alta tensione, infatti, John ha tirato una testata a uno degli allenatori del clan ucraino. A testimonianza del forte impatto del colpo, Fury sr. è rimasto con la faccia insanguinata fino al termine della conferenza. Absolute shit house, cheap shot head but on the smallest guy there, shouts ‘we can’t be beat’ – well ...
