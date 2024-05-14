Fonte : vanityfair di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Festival del Cinema di Cannes | i beauty look più indimenticabili di sempre

Festival del

Festival del Cinema di Cannes: i beauty look più indimenticabili di sempre (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Alla vigilia della 76esima edizione, in programma dal 16 al 27 maggio, abbiamo curiosato negli archivi alla ricerca di acconciature e make-up iconici, da quelli classici del passato ai più rivoluzionari. Perché oggi i look beauty sono esempio di come il Festival sia non solo vetrina di tendenze, ma soprattutto affermazione di sé, oltre qualsiasi convenzione
