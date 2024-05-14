Festival del Cinema di Cannes | i beauty look più indimenticabili di sempre

Cannes 2024: 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig addresses #MeToo movement as jury president - Cannes 2024: 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig addresses #MeToo movement as jury president - Greta Gerwig is serving as the president of this year’s competition jury, which will be awarded the prestigious Palme d’Or at the end of the 11-day festival.

Kate Moss throws it back to the '80s with the most effortless hairstyle we've seen yet - Kate Moss throws it back to the '80s with the most effortless hairstyle we've seen yet - As mentioned, Kate Moss attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show on May 13th, wearing a chic, lingerie-style black mini dress, tights and a long blazer coat - and while her attire was already ...

Best Countries for an American Man to Find a Wife - Best Countries for an American Man to Find a Wife - Ukrainian women have always been one of the best choices for American men – even at the times when they’d been called “Russian mail order brides” as Ukraine was under Russian and/or Soviet occupation.