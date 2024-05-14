Exertis Enterprise e Cambium Networks stringono un’alleanza europea per offrire soluzioni Network Edge

- Cambium Networks presenta la prima di una nuova classe di soluzioni Enterprise Wi-Fi 7
Milano 27 Marzo 2024 – Cambium Networks annuncia la prossima evoluzione del Wi-Fi con il lancio di un nuovo access point Wi-Fi 7. L’X7-35X è una soluzione tri-radio, tri-banda 2+2+2, alimentata dalla piattaforma di Qualcomm Technologies, che offre ...
Bluebird Network Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary - Bluebird Network Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary - Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of more than 11,000 miles of fiber and two data centers, celebrates the company's 25-year anniversary today.
UAE's renowned telecom service provider - du Telecom, selects STL as a strategic fibre partner - UAE's renowned telecom service provider - du Telecom, selects STL as a strategic fibre partner - STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the top telecom ...
Vecima Partners with Net-Com to Propel Entra® DAA Deployment in Denmark - Vecima Partners with Net-Com to Propel Entra® DAA Deployment in Denmark - VICTORIA, British Columbia — Vecima networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Net-Com, a leading provider of telecommunications solutions, to serve as a ...