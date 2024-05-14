Fonte : pantareinews di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Exertis Enterprise e Cambium Networks stringono un’alleanza europea per offrire soluzioni Network Edge

Exertis Enterprise e Cambium Networks stringono un’alleanza europea per offrire soluzioni Network Edge (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Milano, 14 Maggio 2024 – Cambium Networks, azienda di riferimento per le soluzioni di rete, ha annunciato oggi una partnership strategica con Exertis Enterprise, distributore di tecnologia e fornitore di servizi specializzati in tutto il mondo. Sebbene la partnership includa anche attività nelle regioni nordiche e del Regno Unito/Irlanda, l’attenzione principale sarà rivolta a sfruttare i solidi canali di distribuzione di Exertis Enterprise nelle aree DACH e Benelux per migliorare l’accesso alla ONE Network di Cambium per le soluzioni aziendali. Grazie a questa offerta, i Solution Provider di Exertis godranno di un vantaggio economico notevole rispetto alle alternative della ...
