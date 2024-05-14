Fonte : calcioweb.eu di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

European youth event a Forlì dal 17 al 19 maggio (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Roma, 14 mag. (Adnkronos) – Il Parlamento europeo e Punto Europa dell?Alma Mater Studiorum – Università di Bologna organizzano a Forlì uno dei quattro European youth event (EYE) del 2024. Un?iniziativa a cui potranno partecipare tutti i giovani, italiani ed europei, tra i 16 e i 30 anni. Il fine settimana dell?evento coinciderà con il primo anniversario dell’alluvione che ha colpito l?Emilia-Romagna. Sarà quindi l?occasione per i partecipanti di commemorare, assieme alle istituzioni italiane ed europee, chi ha perso la vita e riflettere sul rapporto con l?ambiente circostante, sulla lotta ai cambiamenti climatici, sull?attivismo giovanile: temi cruciali in vista delle prossime elezioni europee dell’8 e 9 giugno 2024.L?Ufficio in Italia del Parlamento europeo sarà presente con diverse iniziative. Il ...
