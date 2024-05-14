Fonte : panorama di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Dior annuncia la collab con Stone Island

Dior annuncia

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a panorama©

Dior annuncia la collab con Stone Island (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Senza nessuna anticipazione, spoiler o piccolo presagio, ecco che Dior lancia una collezione in collab con Stone Island. Due maison così diverse eppure così simili, l’eredità di Christian Dior si unisce con la passione di Massimo Osti dando vita a una capsule collection moderna, dove le radici dell’Haute Couture sposano le ispirazioni militari. Il risultato? L'uomo Dior negli scatti di campagna si mostra moderno, terribilmente attento ai dettagli e avverso all'idea di abbandonare il comfort di un capo pratico e funzionale. I colori, che tingono materiali nobili come la seta del cotone, parlano per gli abiti dando vita a un gioco di nuances irresistibile mentre spicca il logo Dior affiancato dall’iconica bussola di Stone Island. The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama
Notizie su altre fonti: dior collab

Kim Jones Is Dior’s Model Citizen, Literally - Kim Jones Is dior’s Model Citizen, Literally - Jones is a handsome guy, but wearing the jacket himself instead of putting it on the body of a model doesn’t just help will-be shoppers and fashion enthusiasts from connecting to the piece themselves ...

Mary J. Blige Unveils Boot Collab with Giuseppe Zanotti After Years of Rocking Over-the-Knee Styles - Mary J. Blige Unveils Boot collab with Giuseppe Zanotti After Years of Rocking Over-the-Knee Styles - Mary J. Blige’s love of over-the-knee boots has turned into a limited-edition collection with Giuseppe Zanotti ...

The Dior x Stone Island collab is here, and it's the stuff that Stoney fans dream of - The dior x Stone Island collab is here, and it's the stuff that Stoney fans dream of - The dior x Stone Island collection will be available exclusively in dior boutiques. It'll drop on June 14 in Milan, June 18 in London, June 27 in the US, followed by a global release on July 4.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.