Da theatre of dreams a theatre of streams | l'acqua entra dal tetto e l'Old Trafford cade a pezzi A rischio lo stadio iconico di Manchester

theatre dreams

Da “theatre of dreams” a “theatre of streams”: l’acqua entra dal tetto e l’Old Trafford cade a pezzi. A rischio lo stadio iconico di Manchester (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) “Old Trafford si falling down” (“Old Trafford sta cadendo a pezzi”). Non è il titolo della nuova serie TV dedicata alla (pessima) stagione del Manchester United, ma la triste realtà che incombe su uno degli stadi più antichi – e simbolo – d’Inghilterra. I “torrenti” d’acqua che allagano le gradinate e le cascate scese dai tetti – a causa del temporale che si è abbattuto sul quartiere – trasformano Old Trafford in un parco acquatico: quanto accaduto nell’ultima gara casalinga contro l’Arsenal – terminata con l’ennesima sconfitta in campionato – è solo l’ultimo di una serie di eventi che non può passare inosservato in Premier League. Allora la domanda sorge spontanea: quando inizieranno i lavori di demolizione? Del resto, gli inglesi non hanno problemi ad “abbattere” la loro storia per ...
