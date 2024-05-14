Fonte : cinemaserietv di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Come finisce il film L’uomo bicentenario | la grande vittoria di Andrew

Come finisce

Come finisce il film L’uomo bicentenario: la grande vittoria di Andrew (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Il film L’uomo bicentenario finisce con la morte di Andrew il 2 aprile 2205, durante la trasmissione del Congresso Mondiale che finalmente riconosce Andrew Come essere umano, il più anziano al mondo con i suoi 200 anni, e gli conferisce tutti i diritti umani, incluso il riconoscimento del matrimonio con Portia. Con il cuore spezzato, Portia ordina a Galatea di spegnere il supporto vitale. Pochi istanti dopo, Portia muore, mano nella mano con Andrew, sussurrandogli le parole “Ci vediamo presto“. Nel film, nel primo decennio del nuovo millennio, con i progressi tecnologici che stanno fagocitando la sovranità della compassione umana, Richard Martin (Sam Neill) acquista un regalo, un nuovo robot NDR-114. Il figlio minore della famiglia lo ...
