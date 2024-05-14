Fonte : zonawrestling di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Come acquistare i biglietti per vedere il wrestling dal vivo e online

Come acquistare

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Come acquistare i biglietti per vedere il wrestling dal vivo e online (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Lo show del wrestling continua ad appassionare migliaia di italiani, ed è per questo che anche nella nostra penisola vengono organizzati del più apprezzato sport da combattimento-spettacolo. Il primo maggio scorso, ad esempio, in via del tutto eccezionale all’Unipol Arena di Bologna si è tenuto un attesissimo appuntamento del WWE Live. La serata si è rivelata un successo assoluto, con sold out e circa 9mila spettatori. L’evento bolognese ha preceduto in calendario due serate in programma alla LDLD Arena di Lione. Lo show in terra emiliana è terminato con la vittoria di Cody Rhodes, che è riuscito a confermarsi Undisputed WWE Champion battendo Shinsuke Nakamura nel Main Event (qui tutti i risultati della serata). Come acquistare i biglietti I biglietti dell’evento italiano di mercoledì 1° ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: wrestling come

WWE Star Kofi Kingston Would Like To Wrestle This Former US President - WWE Star Kofi Kingston Would Like To Wrestle This Former US President - WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston wants to wrestle a former Democratic President of the United States, as he thinks it'd be a great match.

The WWE Reportedly Is Making Two Major Changes To PLE's, And I'm On Board With Both Of Them - The WWE Reportedly Is Making Two Major Changes To PLE's, And I'm On Board With Both Of Them - The first big headline about PLE changes comes from PWInsider.com and, per that reporting, a 7:00 p.m. ET start time is being considered for most events going forward. This would mainly apply to ...

Kenny Omega gives his take on Triple H’s reign as WWE CCO - Kenny Omega gives his take on Triple H’s reign as WWE CCO - Is Omega a fan of the direction Triple H is taking WWE in Or does he have new issues with WWE, even if some of the old ones have been fixed Needless to say, Omega has some very interesting insight ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.