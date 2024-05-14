Come acquistare i biglietti per vedere il wrestling dal vivo e online

- Il wrestling come lo conosciamo non esisterebbe senza Paul Heyman
“Al business serviva rompere gli schemi, c’era bisogno di qualcuno che lo facesse. E di solito non sono quelli che rompono gli schemi a trarne beneficio, ma gli altri”. L’intera carriera di Paul Heyman è perfettamente riassumibile in questa sua ...
- Roman Reigns : “Non sono come CM Punk - mi godo tutto. Il wrestling è il mio sogno di sempre”
Il Pat McAfee Show con ospite Roman Reigns si è tenuto poche ore fa, in una delle puntate più attese dell’anno con il Tribal Chief protagonista. L’Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ha toccato diversi argomenti tra cui un paragone tra lui e CM ...
- RISULTATI : DREAM Pro “Here Comes The Wrestling” 25.02.2024 (Difeso Titolo ICW)
I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena la scorsa Domenica a Salerno: DREAM Pro Here Comes The WrestlingDomenica 25 Febbraio – Salerno Tag Team MatchMagic Degan & Lucho Peach battono Il Divo & Sam Della Valle Francis ...
WWE Star Kofi Kingston Would Like To Wrestle This Former US President - WWE Star Kofi Kingston Would Like To Wrestle This Former US President - WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston wants to wrestle a former Democratic President of the United States, as he thinks it'd be a great match.
The WWE Reportedly Is Making Two Major Changes To PLE's, And I'm On Board With Both Of Them - The WWE Reportedly Is Making Two Major Changes To PLE's, And I'm On Board With Both Of Them - The first big headline about PLE changes comes from PWInsider.com and, per that reporting, a 7:00 p.m. ET start time is being considered for most events going forward. This would mainly apply to ...
Kenny Omega gives his take on Triple H’s reign as WWE CCO - Kenny Omega gives his take on Triple H’s reign as WWE CCO - Is Omega a fan of the direction Triple H is taking WWE in Or does he have new issues with WWE, even if some of the old ones have been fixed Needless to say, Omega has some very interesting insight ...