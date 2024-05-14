Bridgerton 3 - Nicola Coughlan | Le scene di sesso? All' inizio ero spaventata

- Nicola Coughlan alla prima di Bridgerton 3 : “Oggi mondo più critico verso le donne rispetto al 1800”
Ieri a New York si è tenuta la prima mondiale di Bridgerton 3 e la protagonista Nicola Coughlan ha confrontato il mondo attuale con quello del 1800, concentrandosi soprattutto sulla libertà femminile: ecco cosa ha dichiarato.Continua a leggere
- Luke Newton e Nicola Coughlan : «Bridgerton 3 è la rivincita del “siamo solo amici”. Le scene di sesso? Liberatorie e intense»
Abbiamo incontrato a Milano i due protagonisti della nuova stagione dell'attesissima serie Netflix. E ci hanno raccontato il feeling nato sul set e la forza dei sentimenti tra Colin e Penelope
- Bridgerton 3 - Nicola Coughlan e Luke Newton : “In questa stagione i nostri personaggi si mettono a nudo”
Nicola Coughlan e Luke Newton, rispettivamente Penelope Featherington e Colin Bridgerton nella serie Bridgerton, parlano del loro rapporto e della loro grandissima intesa, fondamentali per la terza stagione della saga ispirata ai romanzi Julia ...
