Berrettini e Sinner - invito last minute | ne vuole un po’ anche lui

(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024)dovranno fargli un po’ di spazio: l’è doveroso, dopo le dichiarazioni che ha rilasciato a Roma. Il cielo non è più azzurro sopra Roma. In gara non è rimasto neun italiano e il pubblico di casa, per ovvie ragioni, è inconsolabile. Poteva andare meglio. Decisamente meglio. Se Janniknon avesse dato forfait per via del problema all’anca, saremmo qui a raccontare, molto probabilmente, una storia diversa in tutto e per tutto da quella che vi stiamo narrando. Ma tant’è. Matteo(LaPresse) – ilveggente.itBisogna ammettere, ad ogni modo, che gli azzurri in gara si sono battuti con onore e che, alcuni di essi, hanno davvero dato il meglio di sé. Si pensi a Luciano Darderi, per esempio, che si è ...

'Sampras 2002 Vibes': Djokovic To Target 2024 Retirement Says Murray's Ex-Coach - 'Sampras 2002 Vibes': Djokovic To Target 2024 Retirement Says Murray's Ex-Coach - Novak Djokovic might target a retirement in 2024, according to former ATP player Mark Petchey, who senses Pete Sampras vibes from 2002.

Medvedev's brutal honesty: "Djokovic, Sinner and Alcaraz are stronger than me" - Medvedev's brutal honesty: "Djokovic, sinner and Alcaraz are stronger than me" - "I honestly feel that Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik sinner and Novak Djokovic are better than me and therefore for me it is a great challenge to try to beat them. When I manage to win against them I feel ...

Matteo Berrettini, Nicola Pietrangeli goes down flat. - Matteo Berrettini, Nicola Pietrangeli goes down flat. - Nicola Pietrangeli, speaking to the microphones of Mowmag, spoke about Matteo Berrettini, who was forced to drop out of the Internazionali d'Italia at the last because of tonsillitis that has blocked ...