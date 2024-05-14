Ben Affleck - il più grande collezionista di Nike al mond - ha indossato un paio di Allbirds

- Basta Nike - Ben Affleck ha una nuova sneaker preferita
Ben Affleck ha tre amori: il cinema, Jennifer Lopez e le sue Nike. In ordine sparso. Ma mentre il rapporto con il grande schermo e la relazione con J.Lo sembrano andare a gonfie vele, la sua vita da sneakerhead potrebbe essere a una svolta ...
- Queste Nike SB sfoggiate da Ben Affleck sono la Monna Lisa delle sneaker
Ben Affleck ama il cinema, la regia e la sua collezione di Nike SB. L'attore può vantare una delle collezioni di sneaker più impressionanti dell'intero pianeta. Se, però, fosse costretto a indossare una e una sola silhouette, sarebbe con ogni ...
- Queste Nike indossate da Ben Affleck per la partita dei Lakers sono tra le più incredibili della sua collezione
L'inseparabile binomio Ben Affleck e sneaker fantastiche è sempre un ottimo argomento di discussione. L'attore ha dimostrato di conoscere a fondo la storia del colosso Nike, al punto da dirigere un film sulla nascita delle storiche sneaker Jordan. ...
