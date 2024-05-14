(Di martedì 14 maggio 2024)daper le due imolesi, uscite senza vittoria dal terzultimo turno di Divisione Regionale 1 e ora, a due giornate dalla fine della stagione regolare, l’Easy Caraspetta almeno un’altra vittoria per garantirsi la salvezza mentre ladeve tenere i due punti di margine sull’ultima posizione per provare a giocarsi la salvezza ai playout. Proprio laè uscita battuta sul campo della capolista Argenta per 83-73 dopo una gara in cui gli imolesi hanno retto per i primi due quarti, pur senza l’infortunato Signorini ma con Carbone (17 punti), Schillani (14) e Laghi (11) sugli scudi, ma nel terzo quarto arriva l’allungo decisivo dei padroni di casa. In precedenza laera uscita sconfitta anche nel turno infrasettimanale con a Massa Lombarda. ...

Basket Dr 1: i risultati. International e Grifo, weekend da dimenticare - Basket Dr 1: i risultati. international e Grifo, weekend da dimenticare - weekend negativo per le squadre imolesi in Divisione Regionale 1: l'Easy Car international cerca una vittoria per la salvezza, mentre la Grifo lotta per evitare i playout. Entrambe sconfitte, con la G ...

AAA: Nearly 1.3 Million Michiganders Expected to Travel for Memorial Day - AAA: Nearly 1.3 Million Michiganders Expected to Travel for Memorial Day - Michigan residents are forecast to travel in numbers that exceed pre-pandemic levels for this year’s Memorial Day weekend. AAA forecasts nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more.

Rodri's player of the season snub is 'unacceptable' - Ederson - Rodri's player of the season snub is 'unacceptable' - Ederson - Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has dubbed the decision to leave teammate Rodri off the Premier League Player of the Season shortlist as "unacceptable" but added that he'll be rooting for Phil ...