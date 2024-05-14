Fonte : movieplayer di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Agatha - che sta succedendo? Marvel rivela e poi cancella il nuovo titolo dello show

Agatha, che sta succedendo? Marvel rivela e poi cancella il nuovo titolo dello show (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Sui profili social della Marvel era stato rivelato un nuovo titolo, l'ennesimo, per lo show spin-off di WandaVision Con X-Men '97 vicino alla sua conclusione, i Marvel Studios stanno apparentemente anticipando il prossimo show Disney+, che sarà lo spinoff di WandaVision incentrato su Agatha Harkness. L'account ufficiale X (precedentemente noto come Twitter) dei Marvel Studios ha condiviso un post che sembrava indicare che la serie avesse ricevuto un nuovo titolo, questa volta Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe, un ovvio riferimento a Le cronache di Narnia: Il leone, la strega e l'armadio. Tuttavia, pochi minuti dopo aver pubblicato il post, i Marvel Studios lo ...
