Agatha All Along: Marvel annuncia la data di uscita della serie su Disney+ (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Marvel e Disney+ hanno svelato quando arriverà sugli schermi la serie Agatha All Along, il progetto spinoff di WandaVision con Kathryn Hahn. I Marvel Studios hanno annunciato la data di uscita di Agatha All Along, lo spinoff di WandaVision: l'appuntamento è per il 18 settembre. Disney+ metterà a disposizione le prime due puntate e le successive saranno distribuite a cadenza settimanale. Il nuovo progetto Marvel La serie ha come protagonista Kathryn Hahn nel ruolo di Agatha e gli eventi saranno ambientati dopo quanto accaduto in WandaVision. Agatha Harkness è rimasta senza poteri grazie a Scarlet Witch, ovvero Wanda ...
